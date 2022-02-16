Prisoners runaway: Karachi cops dismissed from service over negligence

KARACHI: Three Karachi cops on Wednesday were dismissed from their service over negligence that helped four prisoners escape while returning from court hearings, ARY News reported.

According to SP Court Abid Qaimkhani, the cops were dismissed from their service after failing to respond to the final show-cause notice. Rao Ashraf, Yaseen and Sultan are among the dismissed cops.

SP Qaimkhani said four prisoners fled from the custody of aforesaid policemen at different times.

As per details, prisoners namely Nasir Malik and Zahid escaped from the custody of dismissed cop Sultan. Asif, a suspect facing terrorism charges fled from the custody of Sub-Inspector Rao Ashraf along with handcuffs and a cellphone, which was given by the cop to the suspect.

While Waseem managed to escape from custody of cop Yaseen while returning from the court. The SP said no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the court police in any failure.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent Central Prison Karachi Hassan Sahito pointed out that influential prisoners were allowed to visit their homes during their incarceration, days after a suspect in Dua Mangi kidnapping case escaped from police custody while several other inmates were found staying at private hospitals.

