Pritam has responded to fresh plagiarism allegations surrounding the song Mashooqa from the upcoming film Cocktail 2, criticizing online users he described as “self-appointed music detectives.”

The controversy erupted shortly after the song’s release on May 19, when social media users began claiming that its tune resembled the 1993 Italian comedic track Se So Arrubate A Nonna by Italian duo Bibi & Coco.

As comparisons between the two songs spread online, Pritam addressed the criticism through a post shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same ‘inspired by’ thesis,” the composer wrote.

Pritam further added, “Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE.”

The composer has faced similar allegations in the past, with social media users often pointing out similarities between some of his songs and international tracks. In 2017, he faced accusations that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil track Bulleya resembled music by American rock band Papa Roach.

Mashooqa has been composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Mahmood Ruaa Kayy. The Italian portions of the track were reportedly written and performed by Mahmood.

The song features actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor as their characters travel together and gradually fall in love.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role. The romantic comedy serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.