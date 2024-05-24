Private airline makes emergency landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A private airline departed from Lahore to Karachi hit a snag when Fly Jinnah Flight 843 experienced a technical problem shortly after takeoff, near Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Friday.

Following protocol, the captain promptly contacted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), requesting permission to land the aircraft back at Lahore International Airport.

With the ATC’s approval, the plane made a technical landing back at Lahore Airport, ensuring the safety of all passenger onboard.

An engineer was summoned to address the technical fault, while passengers were directed to wait at the airport lounge, as confirmed by airport sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the flight – originally scheduled for departure at 3 pm – faced a four-hour delay and eventually took off for Karachi at 7:30pm.

Unfortunately, despite multiple efforts of the captain, the technical fault persisted, leading to the cancellation of the flight, as reported by airport sources.