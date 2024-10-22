Private airline plane ‘hit by bird’ minutes after take-off at Lahore airport

A plane of a private airline made a technical landing at Lahore airport soon after take-off after being hit by a bird, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

As per details, a Lahore to Karachi bound flight took off from Lahore airport for Karachi, but after a few seconds, it made a technical landing.

The pilot safely landed the flight with 180 passengers on board at the Lahore airport. The passengers of the affected flight have been shifted to the airport lounge.

The incidents of birds hitting planes at the airports of the country had been reported from time to time but the issue remains the same despite claims of the CAA.

At least 57 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes were hit by birds in the first 11 months of 2022.

According to details, PIA issued a report regarding aircraft hit by birds in 2022.

According to the report, 53 bird-hit incidents were reported from January to October and in November four incidents were registered. The majority of the incidents were reported at the Lahore International airport.

The report added five out of the 57 PIA planes were damaged by bird collisions in 2022, while in 59 incidents, the planes remained safe from huge damage.

Furthermore, 21 PIA planes were hit by the birds while landing, 12 during approach and eight were hit during take-off.