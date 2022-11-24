57 PIA planes hit by birds first 11 months of 2022: report

KARACHI: At least 57 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes were hit by birds in the first 11 months of 2022, ARY News reported.

According to details, PIA has issued a report regarding aircraft hit by birds in 2022 so far.

According to the report, 53 bird-hit incidents were reported from January to October and in November four incidents were registered. The majority of the incidents were reported at the Lahore International airport.

The report added five out of the 57 PIA planes were damaged by bird collisions in 2022, while in 59 incidents, the planes remained safe from huge damage.

Furthermore, 21 PIA planes were hit by the birds while landing, 12 during approach and eight were hit during take-off.

The incidents have caused the loss of millions of dollars to the PIA.

Read more: PIA PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT ISLAMABAD AIRPORT

Separately, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane flight from Sukkur to Islamabad made an emergency landing at Islamabad International airport after warning of fire in one of its engines.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, the PIA ATR flight, with 54 passengers on board, was en route to Islamabad from Sukkur when the pilot of the flight was cautioned by the signal of fire in one of its engines.

The pilot gave a mayday call at a distance of 2 nautical miles from the airport. The pilot of the plane successfully landed the flight at the 2241 runway.

Comments