PIA plane makes emergency landing at Islamabad airport

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane flight from Sukkur to Islamabad made an emergency landing at Islamabad International airport after warning of fire in one of its engines, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, the PIA ATR flight, with 54 passengers on board, was en route to Islamabad from Sukkur when the pilot of the flight was cautioned by the signal of fire in one of its engines.

The pilot gave a mayday call at a distance of 2 nautical miles from the airport. The pilot of the plane successfully landed the flight at the 2241 runway.

The passengers of the flight remained safe in the emergency landing, the CAA spokesperson said and added that medical tests of the pilot will be done as per the set pattern.

Read more: Chartered plane of Philippines makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Recently, a Quetta-bound Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane encountered an accident at the Islamabad International airport.

The incident occurred with an Airbus A320 owing to the alleged negligence of a tug master, resulting in damage caused to the wheel of the plane.

It emerged that during the pushback process, the connecting rod of the tug master broke down, resulting in infrastructural damage.

Comments