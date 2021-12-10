Chartered plane of Philippines makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A chartered airplane of the Philippines made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The Middle East-bound flight had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport for refueling. The pilot sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing.

The flight will fly for the Middle East after refueling, said the sources of Karachi airport.

Yesterday, an air ambulance had made a technical landing at Islamabad International Airport after taking off from Kolkata to Azerbaijan, said sources.

The air ambulance which took flight from Indian city Kolkata to its destination in Azerbaijan’s Baku made a technical landing at Islamabad airport, sources told ARY News.

