Private airline takes Karachi-bound passenger to Jeddah

KARACHI: A private airline has come under scrutiny after a passenger bound for Karachi from Lahore was mistakenly flown to Jeddah without passport and visa, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Airport Authority has taken notice of the incident, with the Lahore Airport Management holding the private airline responsible.

The manager said that the passenger’s arrival in Jeddah instead of Karachi was a result of the airline’s ‘negligence and carelessness’.

He said that a request for action against the airline has been submitted to the authorities.

The affected passenger said that two planes were stationed at the domestic airline gate. He added that despite showing his ticket to the air hostess upon boarding, he was not informed he had boarded the wrong flight.

The passenger confirmed he did not have a passport or visa for international travel.

“Two hours into the flight, I questioned why the plane had not yet reached Karachi. This caused panic among the crew, who then blamed me for the mistake,” he added.

The passenger said that when he asked the airline to take him to Karachi, he was told it would take two to three days.

“I was told that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would conduct an inquiry to which I assured to cooperate,” he added.