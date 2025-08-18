Private Hajj operators assure full refunds to affected pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Private Hajj tour operators on Monday wrote to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, assuring their readiness to refund the full amount to pilgrims who were unable to perform Hajj this year.

According to the operators, around 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims missed Hajj 2025 due to delays in agreements and payments with the Saudi authorities.

In their letter, the operators assured that the refunds would be made without any deductions. Pilgrims will be required to submit a written application, after which a confirmation letter will be issued within three days, and the amount refunded within 7 to 10 days.

Notably, around 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims have been deprived of performing Hajj in 2025 due to delays in agreements and payments to the Saudi government, according to Hajj organisers.

The main reason for the rejection of these applications was the failure to make timely bookings and payments to the Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia had allocated a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Pakistan this year, which included 89,605 spots each for the government and private tour organisers. However, only 14,000 applications were accepted under the private scheme.

Hajj organisers claimed they had made bookings for the 67,000 pilgrims and sent SAR 7 million to Saudi Arabia for these pilgrims.

However, due to delays in finalising agreements and payments, the Saudi authorities rejected their applications, leaving thousands without the chance to perform the pilgrimage.