ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the Private Hajj Policy 2027-2030, according to the spokesperson for Religious Affairs.

New quota system based on performance

Under the new policy, a quota system for private Hajj has been replaced with a performance and compliance-based system. Re-screening of existing Hajj operators has been made mandatory, the spokesperson for Religious Affairs said.

Private Hajj quota will be allocated on a “first come, first served” basis. Booking of 2,000 pilgrims will be mandatory for every operator. Companies with lower bookings will be declared inactive.

For failing companies, half of the security deposit will be forfeited. Pilgrims will be automatically transferred to other companies.

All Hajj companies will be assessed and ranked by independent experts. Hajj company licenses will be issued for three years.

Ban on sale of quota and digitalization

The sale and purchase of quota has been declared prohibited. Strict action will be taken against cartelization and monopoly.

Private Hajj operations will be run completely under a digital system. Hajj booking will only be done through the Private Hajj Management Portal.

The Private Hajj Portal will be linked with NADRA and the State Bank. Manual booking or cash transactions have been completely banned.

Funds and payments

Hajj companies will not be able to keep pilgrims’ funds with themselves. Payments to Saudi service providers will be made directly.

In Saudi Arabia, all Hajj payments will be made from the State Bank’s official account.

Pakistan’s private Hajj system will be aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.