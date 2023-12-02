Private persons running illegal parking business with police: SHC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court observed that private persons running illegal parking business in collaboration with the traffic police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar said in its observation over a petition.

The court in its written order said that illegal parking worsening traffic problems adding that it is upon the Sindh government to regulate the parking issues.

“These illegal activities affecting general public,” the court remarked.

“The court should be informed how this illegal parking business being run in the city” Justice Nadeem Akhtar asked.

“Traffic flow has been crucial issue in the city. Private persons are using those spaces for parking, which could not be permitted,” court remarked.

The court summoned the secretary transport, DIG Traffic and other concerned officials on December 05.

It is pertinent to mention here that at several places in Karachi’s Saddar thoroughfare and other areas illegal parking places have been created in cahoots with the traffic police where even footpaths are being used for illegal parking of motorbikes and other vehicles.