Private schools barred from receiving annual, admission fees, decides PHC  

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday upheld a decision against payment of admission and annual fees to private schools in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

A high court bench headed by Chief Justice PHC while issuing a written verdict in the case ordered the private schools’ regulatory authority to convey the decision to the educational institutions via a handout.

The decision cited remarks from the authority that conveyed that the KP government has already decided against receiving annual fees from private schools.

However, the written order quoted the plaintiff who said that complaints have been received despite a notification in this regard.

In a somewhat similar decision from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in 2019, the top Peshawar court barred all the private educational institutions from collecting summer vacation fees.

A bench of the high court directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA) to enforce its verdict.

It also directed the private educational institution that have already collected tuition for the summer vacation to return the same. Earlier, the KP-PSRA had restrained all the private schools from charging summer/winter vacation fee from students.

The regulatory body through a circular issued on May 30, 2019 directed all the private educational institution not to charge summer/winter vacation fees.

