Privatisation Commission seeks applications for PSM’s revival

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission of Pakistan has summoned applications regarding the revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), reported ARY News on Tuesday.

As per details, the privatisation commission through an advertisement has asked the investors to submit their applications seeking interest in PSM revival latest by September 30.

Both the national and international investors are encouraged to show interest in the revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills. It may be recalled that the Privatisation Commission is working for the revival of the national asset in line with the guidelines issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan and decisions taken by the federal cabinet.

Earlier this year, the federal government had directed all concerned institutions to expedite the process of the revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

A weekly-review meeting for the revival of the PSM was jointly headed by Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro and the then Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made on the revival plan besides also discussing the establishment of a new subsidiary for the steel mills. The federal ministers had directed all concerned institutions to expedite the revival process.