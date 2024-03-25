Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said privatization of loss-making state-owned entities, institutional reforms, domestic and foreign investment and austerity were priorities of the incumbent government.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

During the meeting, the prime minister said the services of international experts were being hired for the complete digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), adding the government would duly recognize the top taxpayers, exporters and women entrepreneurs of the country.

He said media was the fourth pillar of the state and the role of electronic media in the progress and development of society and mental and intellectual training of people was of great importance.

He said the government believed in the freedom of expression and freedom of media and in this regard all possible steps were being taken.

Fake news was a big challenge and the mainstream media had a very important role in stopping the fake news, he continued.

He expressed hope that media would play its role in the stability of democracy through impartial reporting. The PM said the state had the responsibility to protect media men.

He urged the electronic media to support the efforts of the government for progress and prosperity of the country.

The meeting was attended by minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaulllah Tarar and high-level officials.