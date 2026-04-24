Priya Kansara talks breaking stereotypes in ‘Project Hail Mary’

Priya Kansara is opening up about the evolving landscape of representation in Hollywood, saying that while progress has been made, stereotypes about Indians and South Asians still persist.

The actress, who voices the AI “Mary” in Project Hail Mary, reflected on how opportunities for actors like her have changed over the years. The film, led by Ryan Gosling, has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood successes of the year, earning both box office acclaim and strong reviews.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kansara shared that growing up, she rarely saw people who looked like her on screen. When she did, they were often limited to stereotypical roles. “There wasn’t this sense of diversity or inclusion,” she said, recalling her early experiences watching British and Hollywood productions.

However, she acknowledged that the industry has made noticeable strides. “As I’ve grown older, I’ve seen more and more of it,” Kansara explained, pointing to the rise of more nuanced characters and storylines that go beyond one-dimensional portrayals.

Despite this progress, the actress noted that certain outdated patterns still exist. “I have also seen things that still continue to box us,” she said, emphasizing that while opportunities have expanded, there is still work to be done in how South Asian identities are represented on screen.

Priya Kansara’s own career reflects that shift. She made her debut with a role in Bridgerton, a show that broke new ground by featuring South Asian actors like Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran in leading roles. For Kansara, being part of such a project was both unexpected and inspiring.