Priyanka Chopra announces collaboration with Angelina Jolie

Priyanka Chopra excited her fans with her upcoming collaboration with Angelina Jolie. She didn’t reveal further details.

During a recent conversation with Fortune India, Priyanka shared that she had an upcoming collaboration with Jolie. However, she did not reveal further details about the project.

The Barfi actress also spoke about women in the entertainment industry who inspired her. She mentioned Angelina Jolie, Penelope Cruz, and Salma Hayek among the personalities she admired.

Meanwhile, Priyanka remained busy with several projects across India and Hollywood. She prepared for her return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, a film directed by SS Rajamouli. Speaking about the project, she said, “What we are trying to do is something so ambitious and on a scale not seen for a very long time.”

The Fashion actress added, “I am very privileged and excited not just for India but also the world, because this will be a massive global release and people will be exposed to what we have been working on for the past three years.”

Apart from Varanasi, Priyanka also had several international projects in development. Her upcoming lineup included a film with Orlando Bloom, Mira Nair’s Amri, and Judgment Day. Talking about her career choices, Priyanka said, “I can now pick and choose and create my own projects.”

The Bajirao Mastani actress continued to balance work in both Hollywood and Indian cinema while expanding her list of international collaborations.