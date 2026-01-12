Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK’s Lisa light up Golden Globes stage

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered one of the most memorable moments of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards when they took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The pair walked out together to loud applause to present the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

Opening the presentation, Chopra Jonas told the audience, “We are honored to present the award for the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama,” before Lisa added, “The nominees this year took us on unforgettable journeys with their performances.”

“Some had us flying across the solar system with rebels,” Chopra joked with Lisa following, “Others took us to magical faraway lands.”

The Citadel actress went on to read the list, “Sterling K. Brown for Paradise, Diego Luna for Andor, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Mark Ruffalo for Task, Adam Scott for Severance and Noah Wyle for The Pitt.

The Golden Globe ultimately went to Wyle, who was recognized for his compelling performance in The Pitt.

For the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzled in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson as she arrived alongside husband Nick Jonas.

While Lisa looked stunning as ever in a shimmering silver Thom Browne dress with different gray-tone beads.