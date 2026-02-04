Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Bollywood comeback

After establishing herself as a global star in Hollywood, international actress Priyanka Chopra has shared her thoughts on returning to Indian cinema. The mother of one, who has led several major Hollywood productions, recently expressed her excitement regarding the next phase of her career.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the 43-year-old actress remarked, “I am so happy to be coming back and, you know, making this movie in India, because if there was any other—any way to come back into Indian cinema—it was this.”

When asked about rumours regarding her potential return to the Don and Krrish franchises, she remained cautious, stating, “I don’t know if I can talk about either of them at all.”

Priyanka’s upcoming projects include the Hollywood film The Bluff, which is set for a digital release on February 25, 2026, followed by Varanasi, scheduled for release the following year.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra was one of the rare Indian stars to carve a place for herself in Hollywood. But behind the glamour and global fame, her transition was not as easy as it appeared, as she had to start from scratch despite her immense popularity back home.

Speaking on The Ok Sweetie Show, her longtime manager Anjula Acharia recalled the early struggling days of Chopra’s transition to the West, describing moments that were emotionally difficult to witness.

Despite being one of the biggest stars in India, Chopra had to reintroduce herself in Hollywood.

“I remember dying inside. Imagine you are with the Beyoncé of a country and nobody else knows she is the Beyoncé—just you. And you’re walking into a magazine she’s already been on the cover of many times, and she’s introducing herself, saying, ‘You don’t know who I am, but I am Priyanka Chopra.’ I am meeting the assistant of the assistant in a cafeteria with her. I was suffering heartbreak for her. But she was so fabulous—she had no ego,” she recalled.