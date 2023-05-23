Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ is not getting renewed for another season?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer action series ‘Citadel’ might not get renewed for season 2.

While it was earlier reported that season 2 of the Russo Brothers’ series ‘Citadel’ has been ordered at Amazon Prime, the latest reports from foreign-based publications suggest that it might not happen despite the biggest debut on the streaming platform.

With the final of the six-episodic series set to release on the portal this Friday, the show garnered 25 million viewers on its debut episodes last month, making it the biggest show of Amazon Prime since the mega-hit ‘Lord of the Rings’.

However, the season which cost the makers $300 million to make, owed the success significantly to the global fandom of the lead actor, Chopra, and failed to establish a concrete fanbase for the series.

Following this lacklustre response from critics as well as the audience, makers are reconsidering their decision to renew the season, as hinted by executive producer David Weil.

“We’re not officially greenlit for a second season,” he clarified.

Speaking about the future of the spy universe, Weil further added, “However, what I can say is that, you know, the Citadel universe is robust, and there are so many threads by the end of the season that would be very thrilling to pick up in a second season and hopefully beyond.”

Meanwhile, the Indian chapter of the ‘Citadel’ universe, is currently in the making with South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan in the leads. The web series is directed by Raj and DK, best known for ‘The Family Man’.