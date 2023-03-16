‘I’m not arrogant’: Priyanka Chopra claps back at Shahrukh Khan

Actor Priyanka Chopra has responded to Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s reason for not starring in any Hollywood project.

During the promotion of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ at SXSW festival, Chopra was asked to comment on the recent remark of Khan about not making a shift to Hollywood films.

For the unversed, the ‘Pathaan’ star had replied to a question about international projects by saying, “Why should I go there [Hollywood], I am comfortable here[Bollywood].”

Addressing the remark at her recent outing, Chopra said, “Comfortable is boring to me.”

She continued to explain, “I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

“I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it,” she added.

The ‘Quantico’ actor also mentioned that her father was from the military and she has been brought up with the value of discipline. “He taught me not to take the value of what you have been given for granted,” Chopra recalled.

Chopra also boasted about the legacy she has built for herself with her films and affirms that she takes full credit for it.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan recently gave a smashing hit ‘Pathaan’ after a hiatus of four years, while, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of Amazon’s web series ‘Citadel’.

