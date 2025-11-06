Priyanka Chopra congratulates Zohran Mamdani on becoming NYC’s 111th mayor: ‘History made’

Priyanka Chopra is extending heartfelt wished to New York’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani!

Following Mamdani’s historic win as the 111th mayor of New York City on November 5, the Citadel actress – who now lives in The Big Apple with her husband Nick Jonas – rushed to her Instagram Story to congratulate him.

She shared a screenshot of Zohran iconic victory speech to his supporters and expressed her excitement over his win.

“Congratulations Zohran Mamdani. New York City’s 111th Mayor! History made,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair – who herself is an acclaimed filmmaker.

“Congratulations, Mira Nair,” she added.

Mamdani – the 34-year-old son of Nair and Ugandan-Indian scholar Mahmood Mamdani – has became the youngest and first Muslim mayor of New York City. He born was born in Kampala, Uganda and grew up in Cape Town in Cape Town before relocating to the largest city in the United States.

Zohran Mamdani previously served as a New York State Assemblyman before his mayoral victory.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra moved to New York City in 2016 for the filming of her American TV debut, Quantico, which aired on ABC. She later settled in the city after marrying Nick Jonas in December 2018, and the couple now lives there in an apartment with their daughter, Malti Marie.