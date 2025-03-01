Priyanka Chopra ‘cried’ shooting ‘Desi Girl’; What happened on ‘Dostana’ set?

Undoubtedly one of the most iconic Priyanka Chopra songs, which got her the title of the ultimate ‘desi girl’! But do you know? Bollywood A-lister had broken down on the sets of ‘Dostana’ while filming for the dance number.

If there is one song or rather a single word that represents and perfectly sums up Priyanka Chopra, it is ‘desi girl’, however, the title was not easy to earn and came with some tears for India’s now-global icon, who cried on the sets of ‘Dostana’, because of the ace couturier and film’s costume designer, Manish Malhotra, reveals her mother in a new interview.

Speaking to an Indian publication, Dr Madhu Chopra, PC’s mother, shared that the actor was moved to tears after receiving a hurtful message from Malhotra, who had accidentally sent it to her instead of the film’s producer, Karan Johar.

The celebrity mother shared that Chopra and Malhotra, who are close friends now, did not get along too well when they first met on the sets of ‘Dostana’.

She recalled that they were shooting for ‘Desi Girl’ on the last day when Johar messaged Malhotra saying, “Film City aa jao. Last day hai. Isse tumko chutkara mil jayega (Come to Film City. It’s the last day. You will get rid of her).” However, in his response, sent accidentally to Chopra instead of Johar, Malhotra had written, “Thank god it’s my last day with Priyanka.”

“When Priyanka got this message ‘thank god it’s my last day, chutkara mil jayega (will get rid of her),’ naturally she started crying,” her mother recalled. “While all of this was happening, Karan messaged Manish asking what he had done, as she was crying on set. Manish realised that he had accidentally texted the wrong person.”

She shared that the two sorted it out later.

Notably, Dharma Productions’ rom-com ‘Dostana’ (2008), directed by Tarun Mansukhani, co-starred Priyanka Chopra with John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani. The title opened to positive reviews from critics and was a box-office hit. It is also regarded as one of the most stylish and trendsetting Bollywood films, including Chopra’s silver sari look from ‘Desi Girl’.

