Priyanka Chopra: Dhruv Rathee slams privileged’ neutrality after viral Oscar clip

Dhruv Rathee criticised Indian actor Priyanka Chopra for her “neutrality”.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared about Chopra’s viral reaction clip and said, “Iss video ko dekho.. Priyanka Chopra ki shakal yahan par dekhne layak thi…”. He further added that many will feel that she did nothing wrong by staying neutral. However, he argued, “Neutrality ki jo position hai woh ek position of privilege hai.”

Rathee further stated, “insaaniyat unmein hoti hai jo iss position mein rehte hue bhi saahi ka side chunte hain”. He also criticised Bollywood celebrities broadly, saying, “Yeh badi unfortunate cheez hai ke humare zyada tar top Bollywood stars itne darpok hain…” suggesting that many hesitate to take a stand due to professional risks.

Dhruv further questioned Priyanka’s role as a global figure, stating, “Aur Priyanka Chopra toh UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador hain… agar itni simple cheezon pe stand nahi le sakte toh kiss baat ki ambassdor ho.”

Since the Oscars broadcast, reactions have remained divided. While some users believe celebrities are not obligated to comment on political issues, others argue that public figures carry influence and responsibility.

Earlier, actress Priyanka Chopra has sparked a heated online debate after her reaction to Javier Bardem’s “Free Palestine” remark at the Oscars 2026 went viral. While some defended her silence, political commentator Dhruv Rathee criticised the actor, calling her neutrality a “position of privilege.”

The moment unfolded on stage when Javier, wearing a “No to War” pin, said, “No to war and Free Palestine,” before presenting the Best International Feature Film award. Priyanka, standing beside him, nodded but did not make a statement. The award was eventually given to the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Since the Oscars broadcast, reactions have remained divided. While some users believe celebrities are not obligated to comment on political issues, others argue that public figures carry influence and responsibility. Priyanka has not yet responded to the criticism.