Priyanka Chopra: Dua Lipa ignores her during Bvlgari event

Priyanka Chopra gained public attention once again during the Bvlgari event.

In the recent Bvlgari event, Priyanka Chopra was criticised over a video in which she was allegedly being ignored by British Singer Dua Lipa.

Some social media users noted that Dua Lipa ignored Chopra because of her perceived political views. The exact timing of the clip could not be independently verified, though it appeared to be from a recent Bvlgari promotional event.

Earlier, Chopra attended the 98th Academy Awards where she presented an award alongside Javier Bardem.

During their appearance, Bardem voiced support for Palestine, saying “No to war and Free Palestine,” drawing applause from the audience. She, whilst standing beside him, was seen nodding and smiling briefly as he spoke, before the pair continued with the presentation.

The moment later circulated online, prompting mixed reactions, though there has been no official comment from Chopra addressing the incident.