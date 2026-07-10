Priyanka Chopra found a sweet way to include husband Nick Jonas in her Wimbledon outing, sharing part of the tennis action with him over a FaceTime call.

The Citadel actress attended day 11 of the prestigious tournament in London, where she watched the women’s singles match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchová from the Royal Box.

Although Jonas was unable to join her courtside, Chopra was spotted making a video call during the match. At one point, she turned her phone toward Centre Court, giving her husband a live view of the action while also briefly revealing him on the screen.

For the occasion, Chopra opted for a classic Ralph Lauren ensemble paired with Mociun hoop earrings as she enjoyed the day’s matches alongside fellow guests.

The match proved to be an intense contest, with Gauff narrowly falling to Muchová in a closely fought encounter.

Away from the tennis court, Chopra has another major project on the horizon. The actress is set to star opposite Orlando Bloom in the upcoming survival thriller Reset.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Chopra will play a woman who wakes up alone in the wilderness with no memory of how she got there. Forced to rely on a mysterious stranger, portrayed by Bloom, she must decide whether he can be trusted as the two fight to survive