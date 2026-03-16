Priyanka Chopra, Javier Bardem says 'No to War'

Javier Bardem and Priyanka Chopra said, “No to War”.

On March 15, during the 98th Academy Awards and the ongoing tense situation between Iran and Israel, Spanish Indian Javier Bardem, joined by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, delivered a message of solidarity for Palestine.

Javier and Priyanka presented the award for Best International Feature Film. Bardem, wearing a “No to War” pin on his tuxedo, said, “No to war and Free Palestine.” The audience reacted with loud applause as Priyanka stood beside him. The award went to the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Before the ceremony, Bardem spoke to reporters about his choice of attire. He wore the same anti-war pin he first used in 2003 during the Iraq war.

Bardem said, “I’m wearing a pin that I used in 2003 with the Iraq war, which was an illegal war. Today, 23 years later, another illegal war has started, created by (Donald) Trump and (Benjamin) Netanyahu.” He also displayed a patch on his suit reading “No to War” (No a la guerra) on the red carpet.

Returning as host, Conan O’Brien addressed the audience about the global tensions during his opening monologue.

He said the Oscars were especially meaningful during “very chaotic, frightening times.” O’Brien highlighted the international representation at the awards, noting that 31 countries from six continents were part of the ceremony.

O’ Brien further stated, “Every film we salute is a product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty”. He further noted, “We pay tribute tonight not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and optimism”.

One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson led the night, winning six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners received four awards, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein won three.