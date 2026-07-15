Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas REVEAL first interaction

During a recent discussion about their early days together, the couple recalled the initial text exchange that sparked the romance between Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas.

Speaking on the Hey Jonas podcast, Nick discussed how he first got in touch with Priyanka Chopra years before they actually began dating. He explained that he was inspired to reach out after seeing her in promotional advertisements for her TV series, Quantico.

Nick recalled how his brother, Kevin Jonas, first introduced him to the show: “He said, ‘Have you seen this show Quantico? There is this billboard of the show.’ So I went home, found you on Twitter to see if you followed me—and you did.”

A screenshot of their very first conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter) was also shared during the podcast. Nick’s opening direct message read: “Hello, I have heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?”

Priyanka quickly replied: “Hey… Garrett’s told me so much about you…. Let’s text, it’s more private. My team can access this.”

Priyanka Chopra also shared another fond memory from their early exchanges. She laughed, remembering, “He wanted to corroborate that it was actually me. So he asked me for a photo—specifically, one looking right into the camera with a timestamp. I actually appreciated it. It was taken right after a fashion show, and I looked quite cute that day.”

Nick explained that they continued to communicate via text for a long time before things turned romantic. “We started texting,” he said. “But it wasn’t until a year and a half later that we actually started dating and eventually got engaged.”

The couple ultimately tied the knot in 2018 at Jodhpur’s historic Umaid Bhawan Palace.

On the career front, Priyanka has been busy preparing for her upcoming films, which include the pirate action-thriller The Bluff and director S.S. Rajamouli’s highly anticipated epic Varanasi. She also recently starred in the second season of the global spy series Citadel.