Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra offered a glimpse of her private life, away from the spotlight. She shared an album of images from the past few weeks of her extensive travel.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of images featuring a sneak peek into her personal pictures from past few weeks. The actress, who has been travelling extensively for her international work commitments, revealed that she recently managed to spend some time at home with her family.

She also added the caption to her post and noted, “Last few weeks.. been around the world and finally home for a minute.” The pictures showed different images of the actress’ life, from her international work commitments and glamorous appearances to quieter moments with her daughter Malti Marie. Among the pictures shared by Priyanka is a photograph of herself posing outdoors in a black lace outfit. Another frame features her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, relaxing in a pool.

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The carousel then shifts to more intimate family moments. In one picture, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti as the little girl enjoys a snack. Another photograph shows Malti dressed in a lavender frock as she offers prayers in front of a picture of her late grandfather, Priyanka’s father, Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka also shared an adorable picture of Malti embracing her Indian roots. The little girl can be seen dressed in a traditional chaniya choli, giving fans a glimpse of the family’s connection to Indian traditions despite their international lifestyle. Another frame shows Malti standing in front of a decorated home shrine. Priyanka captioned the picture, “Jai jai bhagwanji.”

A noticeable detail in one of the photographs was Priyanka’s mangalsutra, which could be seen on her wrist as she held Malti close.

On the professional front, Priyanka is preparing for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The upcoming project stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka, who plays the character of Mandakini.