Why Priyanka Chopra sent ‘I miss you’ text to Rani Mukherji?

Bollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra once pranked former rumored couple Rani Mukherji and Abhishek Bachchan, by sending her a text from the latter’s phone.

One of the throwback videos doing rounds on social media, shared originally by Indian actor-host Simi Garewal, from her 90s hit celebrity chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, sees Priyanka Chopra spilling secrets of her prank on a rumored couple back from the day.

The ‘Rendezvous gem’ began with the host asking the now global icon about her equation with ‘Drona’ co-star Abhishek Bachchan, which was responded with a single word answer by Chopra dubbing him ‘mad’.

Moving ahead in the candid conversation, Simi asked Chopra to recall the incident when she hid Bachchan’s mobile phone during the shoot, leading to PeeCee burst into laughter before replying, “He stole mine first. He sat on it. Eventually, he couldn’t sit any longer in the van because he had to get out,” she mentioned.

Furthermore, disclosing her revenge to co-actor, Priyanka said, “I abducted his phone and hid it,” however was interrogated ahead by the veteran if she actually did that.

“I sent a message to somebody from his phone…Just that ‘I miss you, where have you been? You wanna…,” added the ‘Baywatch’ star.

Adding more deets on the recipient, Simi Garewal mentioned that the message was sent to Rani Mukherji, and was also replied to with “Hi AB, what is wrong with you?”

It is pertinent to mention, Rani and Abhishek were rumored to be seeing each other back in the day during their consecutive hits in the 2000s, including ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, and ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’ together.

As per the reports in various Indian news portals, the two never talked about their alleged relationship publicly and parted ways after years of dating.

The beloved on-screen couple was last seen together in ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’ in 2007.

