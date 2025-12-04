Priyanka Chopra raves over Jonas Brothers as they honored at TCL Chinese Theatre

The Jonas Brothers have added another feather to their cap and Priyanka Chopra is raving over it.

On Wednesday, December 3, the three brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – took part in a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The ceremony was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Ellen K., to celebrate the trio’s enduring impact on the music industry. The three brothers were also joined by Nick’s beloved wife, Priyanka Chopra at the event.

Following the ceremony, the Citadel actress rushed to her Instagram account to share her pride in her husband and his brothers.

“So proud of you @nickjonas,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra continued, “You’re the most sincere, talented, and definitely the hardest working person I know… Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing (literally) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me.”

“Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here’s to celebrating many more milestones! Congratulations @jonasbrothers. So well deserved and so early in your careers. We’re all so proud of you. @kevinjonas @joejonas,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The new honor comes just week after the Jonas Brothers were inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The trio also received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame three years ago.