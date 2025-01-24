Priyanka Chopra reacts to ‘Anuja’ Oscars 2025 nomination

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who backed ‘Anuja,’ as an executive producer, has reacted to the film’s nomination in the Live Action Short Film Category at the Oscars 2025.

The film, centered on a talented nine-year-old girl, was supported by the Bollywood actress and Academy Award winner Guneet Monga.

Directed by Adam J Graves, ‘Anuja’ revolves around a talented nine-year-old girl and her sister Palak, who encounter a transformative chance that challenges their relationship.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling also supported the film.

‘Anuja’ received widespread acclaim from critics who lauded the cast’s acting performance and the film’s touching storyline, leading it to bag a nomination in the Live Action Short Film Category at the Oscars 2025.

Reacting to its nomination, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra heaped praise on the actors and makers of the film.

“Yaaaay! ‘Anuja’ is heading to the 2025 Oscars as a nominee for Best Live Action Short Film! Incredible! Thank you to @theacademy for the amazing honour,” the Bollywood actress wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I’m in awe of the incredible talent of our actors, Sajda Pathan and @ananya_shanbhag, for their powerful performances and for bringing such depth and truth to these characters,” Priyanka Chopra added.

It is to be noted that the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced a day earlier with ‘Anuja’ nominated in the Live Action Short Film Category.

Apart from ‘Anuja,’ ‘I’m Not a Robot,’ ‘The Last Ranger,’ ‘A Lien,’ ‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent,’ and ‘The Masterpiece’ among others made the shortlist at the Oscars 2025.