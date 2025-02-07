WATCH: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas being called ‘Nicku’

Priyanka Chopra’s husband American singer Nick Jonas made a surprising entry at the Bollywood actress’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities in Mumbai.

The couple arrived at the venue in their luxury car as they both twinned in blue ethnic outfits.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also posed for the photographers at the reception of the venue.

Videos from the event showed the Bollywood actress posing alongside her husband.

One such video has gone viral in which the journalists can be heard calling Nick Jonas, ‘Nicku’.

The viral video showed Priyanka Chopra bursting into laughter after hearing the new nickname for her husband who is called ‘jiju’ by the Bollywood actress’s fans.

It is to be noted here that Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Jodhpur.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, as announced in their joint statement on social media.

Following their marriage, the American musician has been tagged the ‘National Jiju of India.’

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with comedian Jimmy Fallon last year, Jonas embraced the title and explained the meaning to the host.

He said, “As you know I am married to Priyanka. When we got married this hashtag started. I was ‘National Jiju’.”

“Jiju means elder sister’s husband, so effectively I’m the older brother to India,” he explained, before the host played an old clip from the Jonas Brothers concert in India, when his siblings and bandmates, Joe and Kevin, also introduced him as ‘Jiju’.