Priyanka Chopra removes Jonas name from Instagram profile

Priyanka Chopra has left fans speculating about her marital relations after removing husband Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile.

The celebrities had tied the knot back on December 1, 2018. Her move sparks the rumours of them parting ways after three years into their marriage.

Here’s how social media reacted to the development.

Jonas surname from Priyanka chopra’s bio be like#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/jRB9EIZoqo — ANKUSH (@Unboxhumour) November 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra drops Jonas from her Instagram handle…

Le Priyanka Chopra

#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/UJMV5h9lMR — Akshay Dubey Vlogs (@noonecreate) November 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra’s mother refuted the rumours and asked social media to not spread the fake news.

They had recently celebrated their first Diwali in their home.

“Our first diwali in our first home together,” the caption of the picture read. “This one will always be special. “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.”

She added: “To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home and to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”

