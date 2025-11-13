Priyanka Chopra returns to Bollywood after years with Globetrotter

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is poised to make her grand return to Bollywood after a long hiatus, sharing the first look of her role from SS Rajamouli’s next film, Globetrotter, hoping to hit cinemas in 2027.

In this regard, Priyanka Chopra gave shocking news to her fans with a much-anticipated first glimpse after the movie, The White Tiger, in which she starred last time in 2021.

The 43-year-old tweeted a picture of her frightening new role on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a traditional yellow saree and brandishing a rifle in the photo.

The Love Again actress captioning the post said, “She’s more than what meets the eye…say hello to Mandakini. #GlobaTrotter. @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh @mmkeeravaani @SriDurgaArts @SBbySSK @PrithviOfficial.”

It should be noted that Rajamouli recently celebrated the return of the Quantico alumni.

“The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobaTrotter” Rajamouli further said.

The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI.#GlobeTrotter pic.twitter.com/br4APC6Tb1 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 12, 2025

It is pertinent to note that Globetrotter includes Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Moreover, the production of Rajamouli will begin its promotion campaign with a huge event on Saturday, November 15, at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.