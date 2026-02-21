Priyanka Chopra reveals the real reason behind her Hollywood move

Priyanka Chopra has revealed the real reason behind her move to Hollywood, and no, it was not part of a long-planned exit from Bollywood but a decision shaped by creative limitations and her search for more fulfilling opportunities.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, the actor reflected on her transition from Hindi cinema to international projects, saying she never intended to leave India’s film industry.

“I don’t think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood,” Chopra said. “I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I wanted to expand. I was kind of pushed into wanting to look for opportunities that would be exciting to me as an artiste. I landed up working in America, and now, I feel like, after almost 12 years or so, I am finding the momentum to pick and choose really amazing work, and that’s not easy.”

The Citadel actress further added, “I love my Indian films. I am really happy to be back in Varanasi, India, again, and I would hate to have to choose between the two. I never have. I feel like I straddle both worlds, and I enjoy working in both industries. They are both different to work in, in many ways, just as cultures are, but now my brain can work in two different ways, so it’s really a unique, amazing, fun thing to be able to do.”

Priyanka Chopra began her American television debut as the lead in the thriller series Quantico. She later appeared in major Hollywood productions including Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections.

Now, she is gearing u is headlining major international projects such as Citadel, Heads of State, and The Bluff.

The actor is also set to return to Indian cinema with director S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming project, which is slated for a 2027 theatrical release.