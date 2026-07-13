Priyanka Chopra gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her family life during her recent trip to London, with daughter Malti Marie stealing the spotlight in an adorable video shared on social media.

The actor posted a series of photographs and videos on Instagram, offering a look at her Wimbledon outing as well as quiet family moments with husband Nick Jonas and their three-year-old daughter.

Among the highlights was a video showing Malti stepping into one of her father’s familiar roles. As Priyanka relaxed after the day’s events, she asked her daughter to help remove the hairpins from her neatly styled bun. Malti carefully took out the clips one by one while the pair enjoyed story time together.

The sweet moment quickly caught fans’ attention because Nick Jonas has often been seen helping Priyanka undo her hair after red-carpet appearances and public events. With Nick absent from the clip, many joked that Malti had officially taken over the responsibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Social media users flooded the comments with affectionate reactions. “Now we have got Malti joining the hair series,” one fan wrote, while another quipped, “Nick, looks like Malti is coming for your job.”

Others praised the toddler’s gentle nature and adorable voice, with one commenter writing, “She is too sweet,” while another predicted she could become a singer someday.

The Instagram post also featured several other family moments, including Malti sitting on Nick’s lap as they looked out the window during a train journey while Priyanka snapped a selfie.

Other photos showed the youngster enjoying an ice cream, feeding ducks by a lakeside and exploring nature during the family’s outing.