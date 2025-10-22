Priyanka Chopra shares peeks into her Diwali celebrations with Malti, Nick Jonas in NYC

Priyanka Chopra has shared glimpses into her starry Diwali celebration with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in New York.

The Citadel star took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of heartwarming images from her Diwali celebrations with family and friends.

She kicked off the post with a romantic snapshot where Priyanka could be seen embraced by the Jonas Brother member.

Meanwhile, second image featured the loved-up couple posing with Malti, who stole the spotlight in a white frock.

Priyanka looked ethereal in red outfit while Nick complemented her in a classic white ethnic ensemble.

Other photos showed Priyanka Chopra painting diyas with Malti Marie before joining Nick Joas for Lakshmi puja in the evening.

“A little bit of this and so much of that (smiling face with hearts emoji). This Diwali was full of heart and love,” she sweetly wrote along the photos.

Priyanka further gushed, “Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Maltis friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness.”

Few weeks back, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses into her Karva Chauth in New York with Nick Jonas.