Priyanka Chopra is thankful to American paparazzi

A-list actor Priyanka Chopra said that she is thankful to the kind paparazzi who put their cameras down when she fell at a recent event.

In the latest interview, Chopra revealed that she was surprised by the courteous gesture of shutterbugs when she fell down at the premiere of her latest film ‘Love Again’ and instead of capturing the embarrassing moment, the foreign paps kindly put their cameras down.

The Bollywood diva was spotted on the red carpet of her film’s premiere last week, sporting a powder blue gown with a pouffy skirt and a statement bow on the back.

Recalling the night in a new interview, Chopra said, “I haven’t talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media.”

“But, I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did and you know, the red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures, fans. And, I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way to my butt,” she revealed.

She further said, “I have never seen this happen in my 23-year career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that, they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’, till I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling.”

“How nice! I had help from five people. My husband swooped in,” Chopra gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that the romantic comedy ‘Love Again’ starred Chopra opposite Sam Heughan, while her husband Nick Jonas also made a cameo in it. The James C. Strouse film was released theatrically on May 5.

Meanwhile, her highly anticipated action web series ‘Citadel’ with Richard Madden is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The fourth of the six episodes is set to premiere on the platform tomorrow.