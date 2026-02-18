Priyanka Chopra walks red carpet with Nick Jonas at The Bluff premiere

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped onto the red carpet in Hollywood with husband Nick Jonas by her side at the premiere of her new action film The Bluff, held Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old star not only leads the Prime Video thriller but also serves as a producer on the project.

Chopra Jonas posed for photos with Nick Jonas, who showed his support at the event, as well as with co-star Karl Urban and fellow cast members Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morrison and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Director Frank E. Flowers and producer Anthony Russo who attended with his wife Ann.

In addition to them, celebrities including Vin Diesel, his daughter Hania Riley Sinclair, and Sharon Stone were also present to celebrate the film.

In The Bluff, Chopra Jonas plays Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate attempting to leave her violent past behind and build a peaceful life with her family in the Cayman Islands.

“But when her notorious former captain, Connor (Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew,” the synopsis of the film reads.

The action-packed film is set to debut on Prime Video on February 25.