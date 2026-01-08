Priyanka Chopra’s first look from The Bluff sets Internet ablaze

Ahead of the premiere of her upcoming Hollywood film, The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a first look featuring her “ferocious, blood-soaked” pirate avatar.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 7, to share the first glimpse of the film. In the initial still, she is seen gazing at co-star Karl Urban, appearing “ferocious, wild, and fearless.” The action-packed movie is set to be available on Prime Video on February 25.

Priyanka Chopra captioned her post: “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary. #TheBluff February 25, 2026. Only on @primevideo.”

Fans are already buzzing about the pirate epic, expressing their excitement across social media to see the international star dominate the screen. “Queen just casually dropped a MASTERPIECE,” one fan wrote. Another user commented, “That’s some blood, sweat, and tears, Mary!!”

The eagerly awaited film centres on Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Chopra), a former pirate queen and mother. Karl Urban plays Captain Connor, the head of her previous crew and her former lover.

Last year, Nick Jonas rang in the new year with exciting new music and an exciting project that fans won’t want to miss.

Over the weekend, the singer turned to his Instagram account to announce the release date of the first single of his upcoming album, Sunday Best.

Sharing a short clip, Nick Jonas shared that his song, Gut Punch, will be released on January 1, 2026, giving fans an emotional and intentional way to start the year.

Alongside the single, Jonas also announced the launch of his podcast series titled Sunday Best Conversation, co-hosted with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“Gut Punch. Out New Year’s Day. + part 1 of a Sunday Best conversation series with my everything, @priyankachopra,” he wrote.

The series will debut the same day across platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, offering an intimate look into the stories and reflections that shaped the album.