Priyanka Chopra’s Manager spills on her early Hollywood struggles

Priyanka Chopra is one of the rare Indian stars to carve a place for herself in Hollywood. But behind the glamour and global fame, her transition was not as easy as it appeared, as she had to start from scratch despite her immense popularity back home.

Speaking on The Ok Sweetie Show, her longtime manager Anjula Acharia recalled the early struggling days of Chopra’s transition to the West, describing moments that were emotionally difficult to witness.

Despite being one of the biggest stars in India, Chopra had to reintroduce herself in Hollywood.

“I remember dying inside. Imagine you are with the Beyoncé of a country and nobody else knows she is the Beyoncé—just you. And you’re walking into a magazine she’s already been on the cover of many times, and she’s introducing herself, saying, ‘You don’t know who I am, but I am Priyanka Chopra.’ I am meeting the assistant of the assistant in a cafeteria with her. I was suffering heartbreak for her. But she was so fabulous—she had no ego,” she recalled.

Anjula further added, “Priyanka has actually taught me a lot about humility. There have been many times when I’ve said, ‘We don’t need to do that,’ and she’s been like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ There have been very specific moments when I’ve felt, ‘We’re above that,’ and she’s said, ‘No, we are not.’”

Chopra officially began her Hollywood journey in 2015 after signing with an American talent agency and landing the lead role in the ABC series Quantico. Following the show’s success, Chopra steadily built her presence in Hollywood with films such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, The White Tiger and Heads of State.

She also won praise for her performance in the 2022 spy thriller series Citadel, opposite Richard Madden.