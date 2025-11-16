Priyanka Chopra’s sweet praise for Mahesh Babu steals the show

Global Indian icon Priyanka Chopra stole the show at the event, where the official title of S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming movie, Varanasi, was announced during the GlobeTrotter gathering in Hyderabad.

The party, which was hosted at Ramoji Film City, gathered over 50,000 admirers hoping to catch a peek of the Bollywood diva in her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema.

Hollywood face Priyanka Chopra looked stunning wearing a white lehenga along with beautiful jewelry, welcoming the audience with a graceful namaste.

However, the actress could not help but compliment Mahesh Babu, referring to him as “MB, the incredible, the legendary Mahesh Babu” on the stage.

In return, the crowd overwhelmingly cheered and chanted “Babu Babu,” shaking the entire city along with Priyanka Chopra.

Mahesh Babu further continued to praise his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sitara, for making him feel welcome in Hyderabad, even speaking a Telugu line in his honour.

Moreover, the Krrish actress also complimented director S.S. Rajamouli and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran, stating how much she was enjoying the production.

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was poised to make her grand return to Bollywood after a long hiatus, sharing the first look of her role from SS Rajamouli’s next film, Globetrotter, hoping to hit cinemas in 2027.

In this regard, Priyanka Chopra gave shocking news to her fans with a much-anticipated first glimpse after the movie, The White Tiger, in which she starred last time in 2021.

The 43-year-old tweeted a picture of her frightening new role on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a traditional yellow saree and brandishing a rifle in the photo.

The Love Again actress captioning the post said, “She’s more than what meets the eye…say hello to Mandakini. #GlobaTrotter. @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh @mmkeeravaani @SriDurgaArts @SBbySSK @PrithviOfficial.”

It should be noted that Rajamouli recently celebrated the return of the Quantico alumni.