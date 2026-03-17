Priyanka Chopra’s viral reaction to Javier Bardem’s speech sparks fan debate

Priyanka Chopra’s appearance at the 2026 Oscars was meant to be a career milestone, but the actress instead became a viral sensation following an awkward moment on stage with Javier Bardem.

While presenting the award for Best International Feature Film, the Dune star went off-script to deliver a political message. “No to war and free Palestine,” Bardem declared, receiving a wave of cheers from the audience. While the actor’s statement was widely praised by fans, Chopra’s reaction was caught on camera, and the footage is now going viral.

Many viewers noted that Chopra appeared visibly caught off guard, with fans suggesting her immediate smile felt “evidently fake” or forced. The moment sparked a wave of comparisons on social media, where critics contrasted Bardem’s long history of outspoken activism with Chopra’s more reserved public stances.

However, the stress of the evening may have started before the cameras even rolled. As reported by TMZ, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were forced to switch to a golf cart when their Sprinter van was denied clearance near the venue. Running behind schedule, the couple was reportedly speeding through turns to ensure Chopra made it to the stage for her presentation slot.

The commute took a frightening turn when the golf cart hit a sharp corner and nearly tipped over, forcing both Priyanka and Nick to cling to the vehicle to avoid falling. Fortunately, both were uninjured and arrived at the ceremony just in time for the telecast.