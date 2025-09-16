Rs200 prize bond draw complete result- September, 2025

National Savings Centre has announced the winning numbers for the Rs200 prize bond draw of September 15, 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs200 Prize Bond – Prize Details

First Prize: One winner will receive Rs750,000.

One winner will receive Rs750,000. Second Prize: Five winners will each receive Rs250,000 million.

Five winners will each receive Rs250,000 million. Third Prize: Winners will each be awarded Rs1,250.

Rs200 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers

Prize Winners 1st Prize 401981 2nd Prize 043052, 529272, 612161, 825972, 896794.

Prize Bond Rs200 Winners List September 2025

Rs25000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

First Prize: Two winners will receive Rs30 million.

Two winners will receive Rs30 million. Second Prize: Five winners will each receive Rs10 million.

Five winners will each receive Rs10 million. Third Prize: Winners will each be awarded Rs300,000.

Rs25000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers