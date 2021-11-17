Rs1 million prize money announced for anyone who hacks EVM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday announced prize money of Rs1 million for anyone who succeeds in hacking the electronic voting machine (EVM), ARY NEWS reported.

He announced the prize during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, and said that he invited multiple hackers to attempt a data breach in the machine but no one remained successful.

“We have announced a prize money on hacking EVM but the opposition has even refused to witness the working of the machine,” he said and claimed that the machine could not be hacked.



Shibli Faraz said that their EVM machine is operated via a battery and could remain operational for 24 hours on it.

“Opposition could have reservations on the EVM and we tried to allay those concerns, however, they adopted the tone to oppose anything coming from our side.”

He said that the opposition wanted similar elections in which they rigged the entire process. “Even our allies had concerns over the EVM but we addressed their concerns,” he said.

The joint session of the Parliament passed important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Read More: PARLIAMENT APPROVES BILL ALLOWING CHEMICAL CASTRATION OF RAPE CONVICT

The bills related to the use of EVMs and Second Election Amendment Bill 2021 were presented by Adviser to Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan in the joint session of the Parliament.

The bills were passed with the majority.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!