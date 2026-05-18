OSLO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced strong protests from pro-Khalistan Sikh activists during his visit to Norway’s capital Oslo, where he arrived to receive the country’s prestigious “Grand Cross” award. Demonstrators gathered outside the venue, chanting slogans against the Indian leader and accusing his government of promoting what they described as “Hindutva extremism.”

Protesters raised banners and shouted slogans including “Modi — the face of Hindutva terrorism,” while heavy security surrounded the Indian prime minister throughout the visit.

The demonstration created tense scenes as supporters welcoming Modi were also confronted by Sikh activists during the protest.

According to witnesses, some demonstrators tore Indian flags in front of Modi supporters while continuing anti-government chants.

The protest drew significant attention in central Oslo and highlighted continuing tensions surrounding the Khalistan movement among sections of the Sikh diaspora.

The protest coincided with Norway’s decision to award Modi the “Grand Cross,” one of the country’s highest honors.

The organization Sikhs for Justice strongly criticized the move, claiming that honoring the Indian prime minister amounted to legitimizing what it described as an alleged campaign of “international repression” against Sikh activists worldwide.

In his statement, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that Modi, who once used the phrase “we will strike inside homes,” was now “hiding behind tight security out of fear of pro-Khalistan Sikhs supporting the referendum movement.”