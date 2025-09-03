BILBAO, SPAIN: The 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race was shortened on Wednesday as dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated at the finish line, organisers said.

“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometres before the line,” the organisers of the Vuelta, cycling’s third most-important Grand Tour, said.

Demonstrators holding Palestinian flags appeared to be attempting to push barriers into the road to disrupt the event at the finish line.

This year’s Vuelta has been targeted on a daily basis by protesters, who have focused their attention on the Israel-Premier Tech team.

Riders met for a safety meeting before Wednesday’s stage following an incident on Tuesday when pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to run into the road ahead of the peloton.

Italian rider Simone Petilli fell as a result of the incident.

“I understand that the situation is not good, but yesterday I fell because of a demonstration on the road,” Petilli wrote on social media.

“Please, we are just cyclists doing our job, and if this continues, our safety is no longer guaranteed. We feel in danger. We just want to race!”

During the fifth stage of the race last week protesters succeeded in slowing down the Israel-Premier Tech riders.

Israel launched its offensive in October 2023 in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas which left 1,219 people dead, most of them civilians.

Israeli bombardment has killed at least 63,633 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations says are reliable.

There was no stage winner on Wednesday, with Jonas Vingegaard starting and ending the day as general classification leader.

“It’s a big shame (the race was neutralised), for me personally I would have liked to win this stage,” said the two-time Tour de France winner.

After the organisers announced the race would be neutralised, Briton Tom Pidcock roared into the lead on the final climb on Alto de Pike to claim six bonus seconds, with Vingegaard following him for four.

“It’s hard to describe the disappointment to be honest, I felt like today was my day,” said Pidcock.

“It’s not easy, the Vuelta did what they could to keep us safe.”