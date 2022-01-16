Probe body recommends crackdown against encroachment in Murree

MURREE: An investigation body probing Murree tragedy which saw deaths of at least 22 tourists has decided to seal commercial establishments not having parking facilities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the probe body visited multiple areas of Murree and decided to seal illegally constructed hotels, shopping malls and apartments besides also sealing any establishment that does not have a parking facility.

The body declared that encroachments along the main roads leading to Murree are a major source of traffic jams in the hill station and recommended a major operation against it.

The investigation team will record statements of more affectees of the Murree tragedy today.

Days after the tragedy, the Rawalpindi administration yesterday allowed the entry of vehicles into tourist spot subject to several conditions from January 17. A notification was also issued by commissioner Rawalpindi in this regard.

According to the notification, 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to enter Murree daily from all points in normal weather conditions, while the hill station will remain closed for tourists till January 17.

The ban on entry of vehicles will not be applicable to the residents of Murree and Azad Kashmir, while the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) will formulate the Traffic Plan.

Tourists will not be able to enter the hill station between 5 pm and 5 am. The CTO will be in touch with the meteorological department.

