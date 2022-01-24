Probe ordered over administering expired booster doses to policemen

SUKKUR: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Tariq Abbas Qureshi has ordered a probe into the administration of expired anti-Covid booster doses to policemen at Khairpur Police Training Centre, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reports, a district health team had arrived at Khairpur’s Police Training Centre to administer anti-Covid booster vaccine to 200 policemen.

It was learnt that the vaccines have an expiry date mentioned December 2021.

Following the reports, DIG Sukkur took notice and ordered a probe into the administration of expired booster doses.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Ali Jummani has been appointed as the head of the investigation.

DIG Sukkur Qureshi said that the vaccines, however, could be administered after three months of its expiry date, hence, there is no danger to the health of the policemen.

