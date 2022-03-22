Probe launched after Doha-bound flight’s emergency landing

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB) has launched a probe into a Doha-bound flight’s emergency landing at Karachi airport.

On Monday, a foreign airline’s flight, QR-579, en route to Doha from New Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to a technical fault.

The investigation board will carry out an inquiry into the incident and submit its report.

Airport officials said that a foreign airline’s flight, QR-579, with 12 crew members and 283 passengers on board was en route to Doha from Delhi when the passenger jet developed a technical fault.

The pilots of the aircraft got a signal of smoke in the plane’s cargo area, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

An alternate flight was later arranged to transport the passengers onward to Doha. After an inspection, the aircraft was also permitted to took off for Doha.

